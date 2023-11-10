The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Heather Gay hit back after Monica Garcia filed a lawsuit alleging she got “botched” cosmetics procedures from her costar’s Beauty Lab + Laser company.

“This lawsuit in the press has no merit and is unfortunately a pattern of behavior from a desperate woman who when unable to pay her bills lashes out to avoid accountability,” Gay — a co-owner of the Salt Lake City-based med spa — wrote in an Instagram post on Thursday, November 9, calling Beauty Lab + Laser a “phenomenal business.”

According to paperwork obtained by Us Weekly, Gay and Garcia have been in an ongoing legal battle since August, with their drama beginning just weeks before the RHOSLC season 4 premiere.

Beauty Lab + Laser initially sued Garcia for breach of contract and breach of the covenant of good faith and fair dealing after she allegedly failed to pay $2,449 for past cosmetic procedures despite signing a contract in December 2019.

Related: 'RHOSLC' Stars Heather Gay and Whitney Rose's Ups and Downs When The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City premiered in 2020, Heather Gay and Whitney Rose were the best of friends, but their relationship has since gotten rocky. Heather and Whitney are third cousins, but their connection runs deeper than a distant family relation — they bonded through the years over motherhood, entrepreneurship and their […]

The docs indicate that Garcia paid the initial $449 but failed to complete her remaining monthly payments. Beauty Lab alleged that the business “suffered, and continues to suffer, significant losses and damages” because of Garcia’s lack of payment. The company is seeking “not less than $2,000.”

Garcia went on to file a countersuit in September, but it was amended on Tuesday, November 7. Garcia claimed she “received defective, negligently given injections, which did not have the intended, promised result,” which is why she failed to make payments.

“The parties reached an oral accord and satisfaction wherein Monica paid for another, competent party to fix the damage to Monica’s nose and lips caused by the incompetent, negligent actions of Beauty Lab’s staff, and Beauty Lab was entitled to no further payment,” her filing continued.

While Beauty Lab did not mention Gay in its initial filing, Garcia named her costar directly in her countersuit.

“Beauty Lab’s complaint has been made because of the personal animosity towards Monica of Heather Gay, an officer and director of Heatherentertainment, Inc., a member of Beauty Lab and Laser, LLC, not because of the claims in the complaint, which Beauty Lab and Heather Gay know to be unfounded,” Garcia’s countersuit alleged.

Related: A Complete Guide to Every Real Housewife Who's Written a Book Mention it all — in a book! Plenty of Real Housewives have started their own beauty brands and clothing lines, but there’s no more common pastime in the franchise than writing a book. More than 40 Housewives past and present have become authors over the years, writing everything from self-help guides to children’s books and […]

Garcia did not state a specific amount of money she’s looking for, but she asked that the court determine an amount for the “consequential damages Monica has suffered.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

In Gay’s Thursday Instagram post, she noted that Beauty Lab is “in the top 1% of providers, with over 3,000 positive reviews.”

She added: “Our injectors are nationally ranked and leaders within the industry and our legion of loyal customers speaks for itself.”