A new season of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City means new faces, including Monica Garcia. The entrepreneur joined the Bravo show’s cast during season 4 after Jen Shah departed the series due to her ongoing prison time for fraud.

“Ready to slay Season 4,” Monica shared via Instagram when showing off her official cast photo ahead of the RHOSLC September 2023 premiere.

Monica is ready to bring the drama, according to her official Bravo bio, which describes her as “blunt, opinionated and never afraid to speak her mind.” She “has no problem saying what she’s thinking, even if it lands her in hot water with the other women,” the bio continued.

One of those women appears to be Heather Gay. “Who is the real Monica?” Heather asks in the RHOSLC trailer.

Monica will be joining Heather, Lisa Barlow, Meredith Marks and Whitney Rose for the fourth season. Angie Katsanevas was also promoted to full-time Housewife while Mary Cosby will make her official return to the show as a “friend.”

Keep scrolling to learn more about Monica, the RHOSLC season 4 newcomer:

What Is Monica Garcia’s Job?

She referred to herself as an “entrepreneur” in her Instagram bio, noting that she’s the founder and creative director of the Breababy brand. However, it appears the online shop is no longer available and the Breababy Instagram has not been updated since January 2023.

Is Monica Garcia Married?

Monica is “dealing with divorcing her husband for the second time,” according to her Bravo bio.

Does Monica Garcia Have Children?

Monica is the mother of four children.

“They have taught me that fear is not an option. Every single thing we do as parents is for our children,” she shared via Instagram in September 2023. “That includes finding the perfect princess dresses, doing hair and makeup, and driving them around like a chauffeur to friend parties.”

Is Monica Garcia a Mormon?

Monica used to be a Mormon.

“I was married to the temple, then I was ex-communicated,” she shared in the RHOSLC season 4 trailer.

How Did Monica Garica Get on ‘RHOSLC’?

Monica got on the show through Angie K. However, she also has a connection to former RHOSLC star Jen.

“I would talk to Lisa constantly, because Jen would get sick and tired of talking to her, and she would hand me the phone,” Monica said in a RHOSLC clip. “All the time. You can literally be on the phone with her and set it down and two hours later come back, and she’s still going.”