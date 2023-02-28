A big adjustment. Jen Shah reported to prison in February 2023, turning herself in to the Federal Prison Camp Bryan in Texas.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star was sentenced to 78 months behind bars and five years of supervised release in January 2023 after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud in July 2022. She is also required to pay more than $6.6 million in restitution and forfeit 30 luxury items and 78 counterfeit luxury items. A second charge of conspiracy to commit money laundering was dropped after the reality star agreed to plead guilty to wire fraud.

The Utah native was arrested in March 2021 alongside her former assistant Stuart Smith and accused of participating in a telemarketing scheme that allegedly defrauded seniors of hundreds of thousands of dollars. Shah initially pleaded not guilty to all charges and maintained her innocence throughout seasons 2 and 3 of RHOSLC. (Smith, who also changed his plea to guilty, is still awaiting sentencing.)

“What I have been accused of is absolutely the complete opposite of anything I would ever do in my life,” Shah said during a September 2021 episode of RHOSLC. “If I have any fault, it is because I am too giving and I help too many people.”

When she changed her plea, however, the Shah Beauty founder admitted that she “knew” what she was doing. “I knew this was wrong,” she told the court in July 2022. “I knew many people were harmed and I’m so sorry.”

At her sentencing hearing in January 2023, the Bravo personality apologized to her husband, Sharrieff Shah, and their children, sons Sharrieff Jr. and Omar. “I am profoundly and deeply sorry,” she told her family and Judge Sidney Stein. “Reality TV has nothing to do with reality.”

Before checking in to FPC Bryan, Jen confessed that she was “nervous and scared” about going to prison. “Because to be away from my family, that’s what I fear the most is that transition of not being able to hug and kiss my boys and my husband every day and my mom,” told her lawyer in a video interview in February 2023. “But at the same time, [with] all of those emotions I also feel hopeful and am motivated to do a good job and make the most of my time away.”

