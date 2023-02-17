Jen Shah has officially reported to prison on Friday, February 17, to begin her 78 months behind bars, Us Weekly can confirm.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star, 49, requested to serve her sentence at Federal Prison Camp, Bryan (FPC Bryan) in Texas — the same facility where Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes has asked to serve her 11-year sentence, which is set to begin in April. Shah was ordered in January to surrender by February 17.

Shah’s sentence — which also includes five years of supervised release — requires her to pay $6,645,251 in restitution and forfeit $6,500,000, 30 luxury items and 78 counterfeit luxury items.

“With today’s sentence, Jennifer Shah finally faces the consequences of the many years she spent targeting vulnerable, elderly victims,” U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in a press release at the time. “These individuals were lured in by false promises of financial security, but in reality, Shah and her co-conspirators defrauded them out of their savings and left them with nothing to show for it. This conviction and sentence demonstrate once again that we will continue to vigorously protect victims of financial fraud and hold accountable those who engage in fraudulent schemes.”

Shah was arrested in March 2021 — during the production of season 2 of RHOSLC — and she maintained her innocence until July 2022 when she pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

“In 2012 to March 2021 in the Southern District of New York and elsewhere I agreed with others to commit wire fraud,” she said in court at the time. “I knew this was wrong. I knew many people were harmed and I’m so sorry.”

While cameras followed Shah during season 3 of the Bravo show, she was not featured on the reunion, which kicked off last month.

“I was clear with Bravo that out of respect for the courts and a standing judicial order, I would not be in a position to discuss anything related to my legal case or sentencing,” she said in a statement in December 2022. “Bravo found this unsatisfactory and said they expected to discuss this ‘storyline.’ That expectation has no regard for me or my family’s well-being; so under legal advice, I will not be attending reunion. I need to focus on the most important thing in my life — my family.”

One month later, Andy Cohen teased that he would possibly get to do a sit-down interview with the disgraced reality star. Shah later confirmed, however, that she declined the opportunity.

“I will not be doing the 1:1 with Andy Cohen and Bravo because of their unwillingness to remove contractual provisions that would allow the network to legally make misrepresentations of me and my story, relating to any and all topics, prior to and during the course of my participation,” she said via Instagram on January 19. “The specific 1 on 1 interview was not part of my RHOSLC reality TV contract. I promised myself and my loving family that I would not allow this portion of my life to be sensationalized or inaccurately conveyed.”