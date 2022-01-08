Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Adrienne Maloof was one of the first Housewives to be a no-show at a reunion taping, but she hasn’t been the last.

Adrienne opted not to film the sit-down special with her costars in 2013 after Brandi Glanville revealed during season 3 that she used a surrogate to carry her three sons. During the season, Bravo bleeped the word “surrogate” and more details of the situation as Adrienne threatened legal action.

After her former costar Lisa Vanderpump pulled the same move during season 9 of RHOBH, Adrienne admitted that she regretted not filming the season 3 reunion.

“There was so much going on at the time,” she said on Bravo’s “Daily Dish” podcast in 2020. “When I think back, I think it would’ve been better to just plow through it, get it over with. And I know Lisa may think differently. It’s a little condescending and holier-than-thou. When I look at what I was going through and what she was going through, there’s no comparison. I’m going through a divorce, the whole Brandi and Lisa situation, bringing the things out about my family. I felt like it was almost too much to handle at the time. But in reality, I should’ve plowed through it. I don’t think Lisa would ever say that.”

Lisa, for her part, skipped the 2019 reunion amid season 9’s Puppygate after she was accused of leaking stories to the press about Dorit Kemsley’s dog. The Vanderpump Rules star also stopped filming midseason and quit the series altogether, telling Us Weekly at the time: “I made the decision to leave. It was a very difficult year for me, personally and professionally. The Housewives, it’s just, it’s emotionally too difficult to deal with.”

Sources told Us at the time that Lisa “forfeited a big part of her paycheck” with the decision.

“Lisa only gets half of her pay for the season if she doesn’t go to the reunion, but she still chose not to go,” a source told Us at the time. “The women get half of their pay before shooting starts and the other half after the reunion. So Lisa lost money.”

A second insider then added, “Housewives don’t get fully paid for the season until it’s over and the reunion has been filmed.”

The SUR owner subsequently confirmed via Twitter that she lost “a lot” of money, adding, “But it wasn’t worth it to me [to go].”

Beverly Hills isn’t the only city with a history of women bailing before the reunion. Scroll through for more no-shows: