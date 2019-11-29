



The countdown is on! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is set to celebrate 10 seasons in 2020.

“Oh my gosh, my favorite moment of the last decade on Bravo. God, that’s a really hard one,” Kyle Richards told Us Weekly exclusively at BravoCon on November 15.

Kyle, 50, who is the last original cast member still on the series, concluded that the vacations over the years were the most memorable.

“Probably, the trips, some family trips. We went to Spain one year on the show with my family on a boat. That really stands out as a positive experience to me,” she explained. “Of course, there’s been a lot of negative experiences on the show … Even though we have fights and arguments on these trips, I always look forward to our trips. Even if just the plane right there, I love being on the plane and talking to the girls and laughing. But then the plane ride home was always a disaster. No one’s talking by the time we’re heading back.”

RHOBH season 1, which premiered in October 2010, also starred Lisa Vanderpump, Taylor Armstrong, Camille Grammer, Adrienne Maloof and Kim Richards. While Kyle is the only full-time Housewife still on the series, fans will see cameos from Camille, Adrienne, Kim and former star Brandi Glanville on season 10.

“Of course not everybody did not get along. Of course there was drama and stuff,” Kyle told Us at BravCon about filming with the OGs. “But I honestly was like, ‘I cannot deal with that right now.’”

Watch the video above to relive all the RHOBH memories!