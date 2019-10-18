A decade of RHOBH! Lisa Rinna, Kyle Richards, Denise Richards, Teddi Mellencamp, Dorit Kemsley and Erika Jayne are all returning for season 10 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Lisa Vanderpump, however, announced her decision to quit the series after nine seasons in June. The SUR owner’s pal Lance Bass told Us Weekly in September that Vanderpump is “doing great” after her departure.

“For the last year, she’s been very down,” the former boybander told Us. “I mean, it’s been a hard year for her, her family situation. Of course, the girls turning on her, but it was nice to see her smile again and you know, she’s back to Lisa.”

Vanderpump, who lost her brother and mother within 10 months of each other, was at odds with the majority of her costars during season 9 after she was accused of selling a story to the press about Dorit’s dog. She ultimately skipped the reunion taping, telling Us, “It was a very difficult year for me, personally and professionally.”

While producer Andy Cohen previously declared that “no one will ever replace” Vanderpump, Bravo later announced Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke will be featured during the 10th season of the Bravo franchise.

“[Sutton is] a great addition to the group. She’s fun, she’s full of life, and she’s got some exciting things on the horizon, so we’re all excited to see it,” Dorit told Us in September. [And] I love Garcelle. She’s so wonderful. Great spirit, she’s super sweet, she’s fun, she’s funny.”

Teddi is also a fan of adding “more girls to the mix.”

“Everybody’s got great, big, fun personalities. You know?” she told Us. “I’m sure there will be a lot of fun and a lot of juicy stuff that happens as well!”

Scroll through for everything we know about season 10 of RHOBH — so far: