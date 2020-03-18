Diamonds are forever, but some friendships may not be. Things get heated between Lisa Rinna and Denise Richards in the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 10 trailer, which dropped on Wednesday, March 18.

During the season, Denise will be front and center in the middle of the drama after Brandi Glanville claims the two women had a sexual relationship in the past.

“She’s not who she pretends to be,” Brandi, who has a recurring role during season 10, says in the teaser.

Lisa is also shown telling Teddi Mellencamp and Kyle Richards that Denise and Brandi “f–ked.”

“I don’t deserve this,” the Wild Things star cries in another clip. “That is a huge thing to f–king say.”

Sources previously told Us Weekly that Denise originally “laughed” off Brandi’s remarks, but later decided that she “wants all of that footage taken out of the show.” In the teaser, Lisa confronts Denise about taking legal action.

“You sent a cease and desist,” the Melrose Place alum says.

After Denise asks who gave her the information, Lisa exclaims, “Oh, you’re so angry!”

While one source told Us in January that Denise, who is married to Aaron Phypers, did not hook up with Brandi, a second insider insisted that the Drinking and Tweeting author has proof.

RHOBH also stars Erika Jayne,Dorit Kemsley and newbie Garcelle Beavais.

“For me, that is some white people stuff,” Garcelle, the first black cast member, says in the teaser about the drama.

Following Lisa Vanderpump’s exit, the show also added Sutton Stracke in a “friend” role.

“Teddi, you are a little boring,” Sutton quips in the teaser. “Are we supposed to be honest, or not?”

Additionally, Brandi won’t be the only familiar face popping in. Adrienne Maloof, Camille Grammer, Kim Richards and Eileen Davidson are all shown in the teaser.

Scroll through to see the new cast photos and get more information about the new season: