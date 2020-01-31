Diamonds aren’t always a girl’s best friend. Sutton Stracke, who joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for season 10, didn’t hold back during an exclusive interview with Us Weekly about her new costars.

The Sutton Concept store owner confirmed to Us that she’s close friends with Lisa Rinna, but the Melrose Place alum didn’t ask her to join the series.

“I had been asked many times before, or at least like, ‘Let’s have a conversation about this, Sutton, we would love for you to come on board.’ And even when I was in Orange County that started,” Sutton told Us. “But that was like really early in the process and I was never interested. And so finally it was a couple of years ago, they called me and said, ‘We really want you to do the show.’ And I was having lunch with Lisa ironically about the same time. And she just said, ‘If you do it, just be really prepared.’ And I had just gone through a divorce and I was like, ‘I don’t think I’m prepared.’ So about a year later I thought, ‘Oh, I think I’m ready for this. Let’s do it.’”

While Sutton felt ready, she admitted to Us that she “really know what to expect in any way, shape or form.”

“I did think that I would get to know Lisa in a different way and we went over a hump and that did happen, so that’s cool,” she told Us. “And there were some girls in the beginning that I thought, I’m never going to get to know them, and I ended like, ‘Wow. I really like them and got close.’ So it’s been cool.”

As far as adjusting to the cameras, Sutton wasn’t worried.

“Filming didn’t bother me at all. I think what was harder is when other people are around and then they get nervous. Like my friends or like my boyfriend, they would get nervous,” she explained. “I’m such a goofball that it didn’t really bother me. I think it’s going to be interesting to see how my look progressed cause I’m not a big makeup person. And the further we got into it, the bigger my lashes were getting, I’m like what is happening here? And I realized, especially when you’re shooting with all the girls, you’re like, ‘Oh, you better bring it.’”

