It didn’t take long for Garcelle Beauvais to learn that The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is all about diamonds and drama! The 53-year-old actress gave an update on how Denise Richards is coping amid the drama surrounding her alleged hookup with Brandi Glanville.

“We only texted and she’s like “Girl, I have so much to tell you,’” Garcelle told Us Weekly and other reporters at the Los Angeles premiere of Cirque du Soleil Volta on Tuesday, January 21. “So we’ll catch up and figure it out, but it’s tough when you have everything exposed and you have your side of it and people are seeing their side of it. It’s hard to figure out what’s right and what’s wrong. So we’ll know at the end. We’ll figure it out at the reunion.”

Us confirmed earlier this month that Denise, 48, and Brandi, 47, were at odds after the Drinking and Tweeting author claimed they had sexual relations in the past. While the Bold and the Beautiful star initially “laughed it off,” a source told Us, Denise now “wants all of that footage taken out of the show.” A second source, however, claims Brandi has proof that the two women hooked up in the past.

“It shocked me that things are out there already, because I feel like who’s leaking? But, it’s very shocking,” Garcelle told Us about the situation. “Sometimes it was hard for me to be there. Sometimes it was hard for me to watch, if I can say that. Do you know what I mean? Because it’s a new experience for me. I’m an actress and I’m used to that, so real life and seeing people sort of go after one another is a new thing for me in that sense.”

Garcelle also cited Denise as her closest friend on the series.

“I got really close with Denise. Denise and I are really good buds,” she told Us on Tuesday. “I’ve been friends with Denise and [Lisa] Rinna for a long time. Erika [Jayne] I love, because her and I are very similar in terms of we say it how it is and we keep it moving. I really enjoyed working with her a lot.”

The Jamie Foxx Show alum added that she “felt good” about the upcoming season — until Rinna, 56, warned her about watching the drama back.

“She goes, ‘You have no idea, you do the show, and when the show comes out, people weigh in, and then you see what the women are really saying about you. So it’s like a whole other show,’” Garcelle told Us. “So I don’t know! I’m scared. … I don’t know what the women are saying, I just know what we do. But, my thing is learning not to let my guard down, because one minute they’re laughing, and the next minute they’re throwing you under the bus. So I gotta learn to be on my guard all the time.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will return to Bravo later this year.

Reporting by Taylor Ferber