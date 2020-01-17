Taking a cue from LVP? Brandi Glanville is eager to prove that she isn’t a liar after reports surfaced that she is arguing with Denise Richards over their alleged hookup.

“I am not lying about ANYTHING that I said on housewives and Im willing to take a lie detector test,” the 47-year-old Drinking and Tweeting author wrote on Thursday, January 16. “Let’s be clear I was not EVEN the aggressor!!!!” (During season 9 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Lisa Vanderpump attempted to prove she wasn’t lying about allegedly giving a story to the press through a lie detector test.)

Us Weekly previously confirmed that RHOBH costars that she and Denise, 48, had sexual relations in the past. While the Wild Things star initially “laughed it off,” a source told Us, Denise now “wants all of that footage taken out of the show.”

“It’s one thing for the drama to be directed or even scripted in certain situations, but to have blatantly false lies spewed as if it were fact is just wrong and shouldn’t be allowed,” the source told Us. “Brandi wanted to confront Denise at the finale of the cast party, but Denise already had other plans that evening and she didn’t want to give her a platform to make those allegations. … Brandi needs to provide proof that she hooked up with Denise. Text messages, dates, specifics.”

A second source claimed to Us that Denise and Brandi “hooked up one more than one occasion.”

“Denise was not married to Aaron [Phypers] when they first hooked up. Another time Brandi was under the impression that they had some openness to Denise and Aaron’s relationship and that Aaron was aware of what was going on,” the second insider claimed, adding that Brandi has the “backup” she needs.

While Denise’s rep publicly denied the hookup, Brandi took to Twitter for the first time in December, writing, “I just got ‘Denised.’ … 1-blackmail is illegal. 2-I have no skeletons in my closet (they’re all on the internet). 3-slut shaming is soooooo last year.”

Earlier this month, she tweeted, “[There] is a huge difference between hooking up with someone a couple of times and having a romantic relationship with someone.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will return to Bravo later this year.