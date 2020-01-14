Not so subtle. Brandi Glanville is sounding off about the rumors that she and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costar Denise Richards had a past sexual relationship.

Us Weekly previously reported on January 9 that the Starship Trooper actress, 48, “shut down the conversation” after the Drinking and Tweeting author, 47, told some of her Bravo costars about a past hookup while the group was at a dinner party. On Tuesday, January 14, Brandi made a cryptic comment on Twitter about the alleged affair.

Their is a huge difference between hooking up with someone a couple of times and having a romantic relationship with someone — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) January 14, 2020

“[There] is a huge difference between hooking up with someone a couple of times and having a romantic relationship with someone,” she posted without further explanation.

A source told Us amid the hookup rumors that Brandi also claimed she had a threesome with her costar and another person. However, the same source added, “Denise has only met Brandi one time prior and it was in a social setting. Denise has never been intimate with Brandi, ever.”

While the Melrose Place alum “doesn’t have anything to hide,” the insider said that she didn’t think it was an appropriate conversation to have at a dinner party with her daughters, Sam, 15, Lola, 14, and Eloise, 8, nearby.

Despite Denise’s denials, a second source claimed that there was some truth to the rumors — and Brandi has evidence.

“They’ve hooked up on more than one occasion. Denise was not married to Aaron [Phypers] when they first hooked up,” the second insider told Us. “Another time Brandi was under the impression that they had some openness to Denise and Aaron’s relationship and that Aaron was aware of what was going on.”

Even before speculation of a hookup between the two women came to light, Brandi teased some majorly dramatic developments in her relationship with Denise in season 10 of RHOBH.

“I just got ‘Denised,’” the Apprentice alum tweeted on December 29. “Seriously bitch???? You wanna play-”

Hours later, Brandi posted another cryptic tweet: “1-blackmail is illegal 2-I have no skeletons in my closet (they’re all on the internet) 3-slut shaming is soooooo last year.”

Seaon 10 of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will return to Bravo later this year.