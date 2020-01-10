Is history repeating itself in the 90210? Denise Richards pulled back from filming The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills amid her drama with Brandi Glanville, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“Denise basically stopped filming and pulled a Vanderpump,” the source says, referring to Lisa Vanderpump quitting season 9 of the show after a falling out with Dorit Kemsley, Teddi Mellencamp and Kyle Richards. “She stopped showing up once the other girls told Denise what Brandi said.”

The source adds that the 48-year-old Bold and the Beautiful star and the 47-year-old Celebrity Big Brother alum “never have a confrontation on camera” during season 10, which wrapped last month.

Us confirmed that Denise and Brandi were on the outs after the Drinking and Tweeting author told their castmates that the two women hooked up in the past.

“They’ve hooked up on more than one occasion. Denise was not married to Aaron [Phypers] when they first hooked up,” a second insider claimed to Us, adding that Brandi has “backup” to prove her claims. “Another time Brandi was under the impression that they had some openness to Denise and Aaron’s relationship and that Aaron was aware of what was going on.”

A third source, however, called Brandi’s claims “ridiculous and reckless,” telling Us that Denise and Aaron are “100 percent monogamous.”

“It’s one thing for the drama to be directed or even scripted in certain situations, but to have blatantly false lies spewed as if it were fact is just wrong and shouldn’t be allowed,” the third source said, noting Denise “wants all of that footage” removed from the show.

The third source told Us that Brandi “wanted to confront Denise at the finale of the cast party, but Denise already had other plans that evening and she didn’t want to give her a platform to make those allegations.”

Lisa Rinna previously called out Denise for skipping the finale party at Dorit’s house in December.

While Brandi and Denise have yet to publicly comment on the drama between them, the Apprentice alum has seemingly dropped hints via social media.

“When you want to respond but are not ‘allowed’ to…” she captioned a zen photo of herself on Thursday, January 9, via Instagram. The night before, Brandi seemingly addressed reports that she has “receipts” of her alleged hookup with Denise.

“Who knew the price of olives haD gone up sooo much! THANK GOD GOR RECEIPTS,” she not-so cryptically wrote alongside a photo of a Ralph’s receipt on Wednesday, January 8.

Who knew the price of olives haD gone up sooo much! THANK GOD GOR RECEIPTS pic.twitter.com/8ymE1QQoZ3 — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) January 9, 2020

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will return to Bravo later this year.