It’s safe to say Denise Richards and Brandi Glanville’s relationship won’t be the same after season 10 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The two women are arguing after Brandi, 47, told their castmates that she had a sexual relationship with Denise, 48, in the past.

According to a source, the drama started when the group was discussing threesomes during dinner. “Denise shut down the conversation, because her children were in very close proximity at another table. The girls could hear everything,” the source tells Us, referring to the Starship Trooper actress’ three daughters: Sam, 15, Lola, 14, and Eloise, 8. “Denise doesn’t have anything to hide. If she had a threesome, she would own it. She just didn’t think it was appropriate conversation with the girls present.”

After the dinner party, Brandi told some of her costars that she “has hooked up with Denise in the past.”

“She also says she and Denise had a threesome with someone. Denise has only met Brandi one time prior and it was in a social setting. Denise has never been intimate with Brandi, ever,” the source adds.

A second source tells Us, however, that Brandi “never said that” Denise or husband Aaron Phypers pursued a threesome with her or definitively had a threesome: “She said they were trying to have a threesome with someone but she didn’t say it was with her,” the second insider says.

While Denise initially “laughed it off,” per the first source, she now “wants all of that footage taken out of the show.”

“It’s one thing for the drama to be directed or even scripted in certain situations, but to have blatantly false lies spewed as if it were fact is just wrong and shouldn’t be allowed,” the insider explains. “Brandi wanted to confront Denise at the finale of the cast party, but Denise already had other plans that evening and she didn’t want to give her a platform to make those allegations.”

The second source confirms that Brandi did indeed claim she “hooked up” with Denise to their costars.

“They’ve hooked up on more than one occasion. Denise was not married to Aaron when they first hooked up. Another time Brandi was under the impression that they had some openness to Denise and Aaron’s relationship and that Aaron was aware of what was going on,” the second insider claims.

The first source, however, tells Us that Denise and Aaron, who wed in 2018, “don’t have open marriage.”

They are “100 percent monogamous,” the source tells Us. “Brandi needs to provide proof that she hooked up with Denise. Text messages, dates, specifics.” (The second insider claims to Us that Brandi does have the “backup” she needs to prove the hookup happened.)

Us previously confirmed that the Wild Things star ditched the finale party at Dorit Kemsley’s house in December. Lisa, 56, put Denise on blast for skipping the event at the time. While the Drinking and Tweeting author has yet to publicly comment on the nature of her relationship with Denise, she implied that there were issues between them on December 29.

“I just got ‘Denised,’” Brandi tweeted at the time. “1-blackmail is illegal. 2-I have no skeletons in my closet (they’re all on the internet). 3-slut shaming is soooooo last year.”

BestOfBravo was first to report the rumors of Brandi and Denise’s hookup.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will return to Bravo later this year.