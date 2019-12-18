Denise Richards may be on the outs with her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costars. Lisa Rinna called out the 48-year-old actress for skipping an event at Dorit Kemsley’s house over the weekend.

“Denise are you ok? You never showed up to Dorit’s Sat night we were all so worried about you. What happened?!” the Melrose Place alum, 56, commented on Denise’s Tuesday, December 17, Instagram post. “You said you were coming, you were meeting Garcelle [Beauvais], We never heard from you. What happened ?”

In a second comment, Lisa added, “Is everything ok? Is everyone ok?”

While Denise has yet to publicly reply to Lisa, the post gave fans insight into her recent health battle.

“My hubby posted this & I need to actually thank him for taking such great care of me. This was a couple months ago & turned out to be a good lesson for me to always listen to my body,” Denise wrote alongside a series of photos from her stint in the hospital, which her husband, Aaron Phypers, first shared. “Being a mom, wife, & having a career sometimes it’s easier to just be strong and power through, I thought the pain & my other symptoms would just go away. They did not and got a lot worse. I’m so grateful to @herniadoc & her fabulous team. I thought I had one femoral hernia, I actually had 2 femoral & 2 inguinal. And I waited way too long & didn’t even tell my husband how bad I was feeling (I know it was stupid) … gotta always listen to our bodies & take care of ourselves.”

Camille Grammer, who has filmed several scenes for the upcoming 10th season of the Bravo hit, sent Denise love with two emojis: “🙏❤️.”

While fans worried that season 10 of RHOBH would lack drama after Lisa Vanderpump’s exit, the cast, including Denise, Rinna, Kyle Richards, Dorit and Teddi Mellencamp, teased the tension at BravoCon in November.

“Someone started that rumor,” Kyle, 50, told Entertainment Tonight about reports the season is boring. “That’s definitely what the case is, absolutely not. It would be nice, though, because it would be a lot more relaxing, wouldn’t it?”

Brandi Glanville, who will return in a recurring role for season 10, also teased a cast member trying to hide things from the cameras.

“If you sign up for a reality show any & all skeletons you have in the closet WILL come out eventually you can’t have secrets & expect to keep them EVER !!! so it’s just best to be honest #own it,” she tweeted on December 1.

Later that month, Brandi, 47, told E!’s Justin Sylvester that she “almost hit someone” during a recent get-together.

“I think I cried. … It’s no joke and I forgot how stressful it can be. It’s like a middle-aged women gang,” she said on Just the Sip. “[Someone is] faking it and she has some skeletons in the closet and guess what? They’re out. I brought ’em out.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will return to Bravo in 2020.