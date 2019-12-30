



Season 10 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills may be a rough one for Denise Richards. Brandi Glanville teased major drama with the 48-year-old actress while filming the Bravo series.

“I just got ‘Denised,’” the 47-year-old Drinking and Tweeting author wrote on Sunday, December 29, via Twitter. “Seriously bitch???? You wanna play-“

Hours later, Brandi shared a GIF of herself from season 2 of the Bravo hit, writing, “Going into 2020 like…”

Going into 2020 like… pic.twitter.com/EJi7LJ0gD8 — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) December 29, 2019

“1-blackmail is illegal. 2-I have no skeletons in my closet (they’re all on the internet),” she added. “3-slut shaming is soooooo last year.”

Us Weekly confirmed last month that Brandi was filming scenes for the series after she was spotted at Kyle Richards’ charity event on November 9. The Celebrity Big Brother alum was a full-time Housewife from seasons 3-5 after making her first appearance during season 2.

Brandi most recently appeared on RHOBH for a cameo during season 9. During the June episode, the reality TV personality filmed a dinner scene with Denise, whom she claimed to have been friends with for years. Earlier this month, Brandi teased that she called out one of the women for “not being herself” during an interview with E!’s Justin Sylvester.

“She’s faking it and she has some skeletons in the closet and guess what? They’re out. I brought ’em out,” she quipped. “I’m not a liar. Do I sometimes defend myself too much? Yes, but it’s a reaction. I love hard and I fight hard.”

Brandi isn’t the only one who is seemingly on the outs with the Bold and the Beautiful star. Lisa Rinna threw shade at Denise after she didn’t show up at Dorit Kemsley’s house for a party on December 17.

“You said you were coming, you were meeting Garcelle [Beauvais], We never heard from you. What happened ?” the Melrose Place alum wrote.

According to an insider, Denise “has had enough of Rinna’s constant meddling and passive aggressive behavior, especially with social media.”

“Rinna is going to be exposed and held accountable,” the source continued. “If Denise is the one to do it, bring it on.”

Lisa, for her part, responded with an NSFW Instagram picture on December 20.

“I’m about to be exposed…” she wrote. “Oh guys. What’s going to happen when I get exposed? I better get ready for that! How does one prepare for one’s exposure???? … Wait. What does one wear to be exposed? Cocktail? Black tie? Casual/Sporty?”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will be back on Bravo in 2020.