The Real Housewives brought the laughs, the tears and the drama during the last decade.

While it’s hard to imagine a world without The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the 90210 franchise didn’t launch until the start of the decade. Season 1 of RHOBH, which starred Lisa Vanderpump, Kyle Richards, Camille Grammer, Taylor Armstrong, Kim Richards and Adrienne Maloof, premiered on October 14, 2010. Going into 2020, Kyle is the only original cast member still on the show full-time. (After exiting the series after season 2, Camille has made appearances in a “friend” role since season 8.)

“Of course, there’s been a lot of negative experiences on the show,” Kyle told Us Weekly exclusively at BravoCon in November, noting that the group trips stand out as the most “positive experiences” for her. “I always tell the girls, I’m like, ‘What is wrong?’ Even though we have fights and arguments on these trips, I always look forward to our trips. Even if just the plane ride there, I love being on the plane and talking to the girls and laughing. But then the plane ride home was always a disaster. No one’s talking by the time we’re heading back.”

While the short-lived Real Housewives of D.C. only aired for one season in 2010 and Real Housewives of Miami aired for three seasons from 2011 to 2013, The Real Housewives of Dallas (2016) and The Real Housewives of Potomac (2016) appear to be here to stay.

“I feel like season 4, people really got to know us. I mean, they’ve been getting to know us. But season 4, they got the meat of the matter of who we are, our relationships, our family dynamics,” Gizelle Bryant told Us at BravoCon about RHOP’s standout season 4, which aired in 2019. “They were always comparing us to the other Housewives franchises. And that’s easy to do. But I feel like now there is no comparison. We stand on our own two feet, we are who we are, and each franchise has their own thing. And Potomac is Potomac.”

“I think that the reason it took us a little bit of time to get some traction is because we are a new show, and that people need to feel us out first and make sure we’re the real deal before they get invested,” Ashley Darby added. “We’re right outside the nation’s capital. And that definitely plays a part in our show and who we are as people, and the way that we represent ourselves.”

In the next decade, fans will meet the stars of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, which doesn’t have a set premiere date yet. But for now, scroll through to revisit the biggest Real Housewives stories of the 2010s: