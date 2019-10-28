6 Revelations From Teresa and Joe Giudice’s Interview With Andy Cohen

Teresa Giudice and her husband, Joe Giudice, made some startling statements in their interview with Andy Cohen on Sunday, October 27.

The reality TV stars didn’t hold back in their tell-all chat on Bravo’s The Real Housewives of New Jersey Special Event: Joe and Teresa Unlocked, discussing cheating allegations, the state of their marriage and their future together.

The sit-down interview with Teresa and Joe, both 47, came a little over two weeks after the businessman was released from Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody and flew to his native Italy, where he will await the final verdict on his appeal against his deportation.

Joe was placed in ICE custody in March after finishing his 41-month prison sentence for fraud. His wife served almost one year in lockup for similar charges in 2015.

At one point during the interview, Cohen 51, asked Joe if he is still “in love” with his wife of 20 years, with whom he shares four daughters, Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 10.

Teresa responded to Cohen’s question by saying that she didn’t think that her husband “was faithful” to her when she was behind bars, and called him out for being “photographed with women” while she was serving time.

During Joe’s stint in prison, Teresa’s former pal Kim DePaola accused her of cheating on her husband, alleging in 2017 that the cookbook author was romancing a New Jersey businessman. Her lawyer “vehemently” denied the claims.

On New Year’s Eve 2018, she was spotted “aggressively flirting” with New Jersey realtor Blake Schreck and the pair were spotted getting cozy and holding hands while on vacation in Miami in February.

Teresa, who is set to fly to Italy soon with the couple’s kids to see Joe, cried as she said she was “happy” that her husband is “free.” But Cohen pointed out that they didn’t “seem like happy tears.”

“This relationship, you kinda seem like you’re speaking about it in the past tense,” he observed.

Scroll down for more shocking revelations from Teresa and Joe’s interview.