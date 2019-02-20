Is Teresa Giudice moving on? The Real Housewives of New Jersey star was spotted holding hands with a younger man during a weekend getaway in Miami while her husband, Joe Giudice, serves the last month of his jail sentence.

The Bravo star, 46, was seen getting cozy with Blake Schreck, a New Jersey realtor who is 20 years her junior, during a night out in South Florida, on Saturday, February 16. Radar Online was first to break the news.

A source previously told Us that Teresa was “aggressively flirting with and perusing a man in his early 20s” at Big Pink in Miami on New Year’s Eve 2018. “At points, the two had their hands intertwined, and then the man was rubbing her leg in a romantic way,” the source said. (Teresa’s lawyer, James Leonard Jr., told Us at the time that the evening was “a night out with friends” and “nothing more than that.”)

Teresa and Joe, 46, who tied the knot in October 1999, share four daughters: Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10. In 2014, the twosome pleaded guilty to 41 counts of fraud, with Joe admitting that he had neglected to pay nearly $200,000 in taxes. As a result, the Standing Strong author reported to prison in January 2015. She completed her 11-month sentence and returned to their New Jersey home that December.

Joe, for his part, began his 41-month sentence in March 2016 and is expected to be released next month. However, a judge ruled in October 2018 that he will be subsequently be deported to his native Italy. Teresa spoke out about her husband’s deportation in November.

“I never thought I would be in this position,” she during an appearance on Good Morning America. “We’ve been through a lot. I’ve gone through ups and downs, like being angry — but listen, I have to stay strong.”

While the reality TV personality previously claimed in 2018 that she “wouldn’t mind” moving to Italy with Joe, Us confirmed last month that Teresa revealed during the RHONJ season 9 reunion taping that she and Joe will “go [their] separate ways” if he is kicked out of the country. The three-part RHONJ reunion begins airing on Bravo Wednesday, February 20, at 9 p.m. ET.

