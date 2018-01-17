When Andy Cohen has to warn someone to stay on the couch, you know it’s going to be a good reunion special. In Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek of the Wednesday, January 17, reunion, most of the cast of The Real Housewives of New Jersey are not happy when Kim DePaola is brought up.

“Why do you like this human being? I will never understand,” Melissa Gorga asks Siggy Flicker, who has defended Kim D. throughout the entire season, even though the rest of the women don’t like her.

“I’ve known her five years before I knew you,” Siggy answers. “Who would have thought that table-flipping Danielle [Staub] and Teresa [Giudice] would be friends? You guys might make up with Kim D. tomorrow!”

While Margaret Josephs has not met Kim D., she also feels compelled to chime in. “When she said something like ‘Joe is cheating on Teresa’ or ‘Teresa is cheating on Joe,’ that doesn’t just hurt Teresa, that hurts Teresa’s whole family,” she explains. “You’re right and thats why I can’t stand her,” Teresa answers.

With that, the host decides to brings out Kim D. from backstage. Immediately, Teresa starts throwing jabs. “I guess they let the animal out of the cage,” she mumbles. However, Cohen quickly turns to warn Teresa. “Don’t get off that couch,” he sternly tells her.

Melissa compares Kim D. to Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” video and Teresa gets in another diss: “I thought this was Real Housewives of New Jersey not Tales from the Crypt!”

When Kim starts clapping at Teresa, that’s when Teresa raises her voice. “You wanna take jabs at my f—king marriage? I’ll take f—king jabs at you,” she screams at her. Kim fires back with: “You mess with me bitch, and you go right back in jail.”

She even puts her hands up, pretending to have handcuffs on, saying “Clink clink.” Sorry Andy, your warning didn’t work — after that line, Teresa gets off the couch.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

