Is this the end of Joe and Teresa Giudice? During the Real Housewives of New Jersey season 9 reunion taping, Teresa, 46, revealed that if her husband does indeed get deported to Italy, they will “go our separate ways,” a source confirms to Us Weekly. The special was taped on January 10.

Joe was ordered to be deported back to his native Italy in a hearing on October 10. The 46-year-old businessman appeared at the Pennsylvania hearing via teleconference and was in awe of the decision. “I don’t understand how I can be deported on this case. If you will, I’ll tell you my side. I shouldn’t even be here right now,” he responded. “I have to go back and tell my kids this, and they’ve been waiting to hear from me.”

In 2014, both Joe and Teresa pleaded guilty to 41 counts of fraud, and he admitted that he had neglected to pay nearly $200,000 in taxes. In March 2016, Joe began his 41-month sentence, after Teresa completed her 11 months in December 2015.

“Everyone is shocked that Joe is most likely moving back to Italy. Teresa never talks about Joe’s deportation to her friends,” an insider told Us Weekly exclusively in October. “She doesn’t like to bring up their legal problems very often, but Joe being deported to Italy is very high up on her ‘never discuss’ list.”

Teresa previously said at the season 8 reunion that she “wouldn’t mind” moving to Italy if Joe was deported. She has also repeatedly denied rumors that she planned to divorce him.

Teresa’s team declined to comment on what happened at the reunion. Bravo did not immediately respond for comment.

