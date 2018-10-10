Standing by her man. Eight months before her husband, Joe Giudice, was ordered to be deported, Teresa Giudice seemed upbeat about the possibility.

“Once Joe gets out, there’s a possibility that he could be deported back to Italy,” Andy Cohen said on the January season 8 reunion of Real Housewives of New Jersey. Teresa, 46, laughed off her fears and replied, “I mean, Italy’s a beautiful place to live. I mean, I wouldn’t mind. You know, I’m just saying.”

When Cohen, 50, shot back asking if she would move there, Teresa seemed confident as she explained her mindset: “Listen, whatever God has planned for me, that’s what’s gonna happen and I will embrace it the best I can.”

Joe, 46, made headlines on Wednesday, October 10, after a judge at Pennsylvania York’s Immigration Court ordered his deportation. “Based upon the law, I find you deportable and ineligible or any kind of relief,” Judge John Ellington said during a hearing. “Mr. Giudice, no matter how this turns out, I wish you the best. I decided this case as a matter of law.”

The businessman, who has the option to file an appeal by November 9, replied via teleconference, “I don’t understand how I can be deported on this case. If you will, I’ll tell you my side. I shouldn’t even be here right now. I have to go back and tell my kids this, and they’ve been waiting to hear from me.”

The news comes more than four years after Joe and Teresa pleaded guilty to 41 counts of fraud, with Joe also admitting that he did not pay nearly $200,000 in taxes. The Standing Strong author spent 11 months behind bars in 2015, while Joe began his 41-month sentence in March 2016.

Back in June, Joe’s attorney, James J. Leonard, exclusively told Us Weekly that his client would not be deported. “We remain optimistic that when the day comes where a court decides the fate of Mr. Giudice, they will return him to his wife and four daughters where he belongs,” Leonard said at the time. “But that is for a judge to decide.”

On the judge’s ruling, Leonard tells Us: “We are respectfully declining to comment at this time.”

The Bravo stars tied the knot in 1999 and share four daughters: Gia, 17, Gabriella, 14, Milania, 12, and Audriana, 9.

