Teresa Giudice did not see this coming. On Wednesday, October 10, her husband, Joe Giudice, was ordered to be deported to Italy during a hearing at Pennsylvania’s Immigration Court. Joe, 46, appeared via teleconference and can file an appeal by November 9.

“Everyone is shocked that Joe is most likely moving back to Italy. Teresa never talks about Joe’s deportation to her friends. She doesn’t like to bring up their legal problems very often, but Joe being deported to Italy is very high up on her ‘never discuss’ list,” an insider told Us Weekly exclusively.

Joe and Teresa, 46, both pleaded guilty to 41 counts of fraud in 2014. He also admitted at the time that he had not paid around $200,000 in taxes. Teresa served 11 months in prison the following year and Joe entered for his 41-month sentence in March 2016.

While many thought that deportation was a possibility, “everyone, including Teresa thought that they would make an exception for Joe since he has been in this country for so long.”

A second source tells Us that the cast of The Real Housewives of New Jersey “feel really bad for her and are very upset,” adding that they too were “very surprised” by the news.

The family is “respectfully declining to comment at this time,” Joe’s attorney, James J. Leonard, tells Us.

It seems that’s the reaction of all. Joe even appeared shocked by the ruling. “I don’t understand how I can be deported on this case. If you will, I’ll tell you my side. I shouldn’t even be here right now,” he responded to the judge on Wednesday. “I have to go back and tell my kids this, and they’ve been waiting to hear from me.”

Teresa and Joe share daughters Gia, 17, Gabriella, 14, Milania, 12, and Audriana, 9.

