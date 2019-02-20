Teresa Giudice’s new man? The Real Housewives of New Jersey star was seen holding hands with Blake Schreck during a night out in Miami on Saturday, February 16.

The 46-year-old Bravo star was all smiles during her President’s Day weekend outing with Schreck while her husband, Joe Giudice, is currently serving his 41-month sentence in prison. The duo, who wed in October 1999, pleaded guilty to 41 counts of fraud in 2014. (Teresa completed her 11-month sentence in December 2015.)

While Joe is expected to be released from jail in March, a judge ruled in October that he will be subsequently deported back to his native Italy. Us Weekly previously confirmed that Teresa told her RHONJ costars during the season 9 reunion taping that she would separate from Joe if he was ordered to live in Europe. Teresa and Joe share daughtsrs Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10.

Here’s five things to know about Schreck:

He’s From New Jersey

Schreck was born and raised in Totowa, New Jersey, which is approximately 10 miles from Teresa’s home in Montville Township.

He’s 20 Years Younger Than Teresa

Schreck is 26 years old, which makes him two decades younger than the Bravo star.

He Attended West Virginia University

According to his website, Schreck graduated from West Virginia University.

He’s a Realtor

Schreck works for Leopizzi Real Estate in Woodland Park, NJ.

They Have a History

Teresa was first spotted with Schreck on New Year’s Eve in December 2018. A source told Us at the time that the reality star was “aggressively flirting with and perusing a man in his early 20s” at Big Pink in Miami. “Teresa had her hands on his leg,” the source told Us. “At points, the two had their hands intertwined, and then the man was rubbing her leg in a romantic way.”

Teresa’s lawyer, James Leonard Jr., told Us at the time that the duo’s relationship was strictly platonic. “Teresa was out celebrating New Year’s Eve with a large group of men and women while she was in Miami,” he said. “They are all friends and have all known each other for a significant period of time. It’s a night out with friends, nothing more than that.”

