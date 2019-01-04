Moving on from Joe? With her husband in prison and soon to be deported, Teresa Giudice was spotted getting close to a mystery man on New Year’s Eve.

A source tells Us Weekly that the Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 46, was “aggressively flirting with and perusing a man in his early 20s” at Miami hotspot Big Pink on Monday, December 31.

“Teresa had her hands on his leg,” the source says. “At points, the two had their hands intertwined, and then the man was rubbing her leg in a romantic way.”

The reality star, who’s been married to Joe Giudice for 19 years, “didn’t seem like she cared if others were looking,” the onlooker adds.

Teresa’s lawyer, James Leonard Jr., contends the night out was strictly platonic. “Teresa was out celebrating New Year’s Eve with a large group of men and women while she was in Miami,” he tells Us. “They are all friends and have all known each other for a significant period of time. It’s a night out with friends, nothing more than that.”

Both Teresa and Joe pleaded guilty to 41 counts of fraud in 2014. She completed an 11-month prison sentence in 2015, and he began a 41-month prison sentence in 2016. Joe, also 46, is due for release this March, but a judge ruled in October that Joe will subsequently be deported to his native Italy.

Teresa herself told Us that same month that she wasn’t excited for the yuletide season. “I’m not all about the holidays since Joe is away and since my mom passed,” she said at the time.

“I never thought I would be in this position,” she said of her husband’s deportation this November on Good Morning America. “We’ve been through a lot. I’ve gone through ups and downs, like being angry — but listen, I have to stay strong.”

