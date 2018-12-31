Teresa Giudice Vacations in Jamaica With Her Four Daughters: Pics

Ending the year on a high note! Teresa Giudice traded the cold New Jersey temperatures for the Jamaican beaches for the last few days of 2018.

After celebrating Christmas with brother Joe Gorga and sister-in-law Melissa Gorga, Teresa, 46, jetted off to the Moon Palace Jamaica resort in Ocho Rios with her four daughters and her father, Giacinto Gorga.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star is mother of daughters Gia, 17, Gabriella, 14, Milania, 13, and Audrina, 9. Their father, Joe Giudice, is currently serving a 41-month sentence in prison for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud. Earlier this year, a judge ruled that Teresa’s husband will be deported back to Italy after his stint in jail is completed.

Scroll through to see the sweet photos of the Giudice family in Jamaica: