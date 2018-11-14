Trying times. Life hasn’t been easy for Teresa Giudice in the aftermath of her husband Joe Giudice’s deportation news.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 46, wishes she had her hubby’s support while her dad, Giacinto Gorga, remains in the hospital’s cardiac care unit.

“Teresa is having a really hard time. Her dad is not doing well at all. She’s really missing Joe right now and having him to lean on,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “Teresa has been dealing with a lot emotionally between being away from Joe, the court orders and now her dad being sick and in the hospital.”

In October, a judge ordered that Joe — who is currently serving a 41-month jail sentence for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud — be deported to his native Italy upon completing his sentence. He filed an appeal to the deportation decision on Friday, November 9, according to Radar Online.

“Teresa is hoping after all this hardship, it brings her and Joe closer. She wants to work on their relationship and she’s praying he can stay here and not go to Italy,” adds the insider. “She is closer to Joe than ever before now and they are really leaning on each other during this hard times.”

Although the Bravo star “has always been family oriented,” the source tells Us that every challenge Teresa has faced has inspired her to “always” prioritize family: “Teresa is leaning on her brother [Joe Gorga] heavily right now while her dad is in the hospital and plans on spending as much time with her dad as she can.”

A second source echoes that Teresa’s dad “is still in the hospital,” but claims that he is on the mend: “He’s doing better. He had a nose bleed, but it didn’t stop bleeding. He swallowed a lot of blood and it got into his lungs. He got pneumonia and got a hematoma. He’s doing much better.”

The Standing Strong author, who asked fans to pray for her family while attending an event in Connecticut in October, won’t let her marriage crumble amid the obstacles she’s been facing.

“We’re going to be a family,” she told Entertainment Tonight last month. “We’re going to fight this and get through this.”

Teresa and Joe share daughters Gia, 17, Gabriella, 14, Milania, 12, and Audriana, 9.

