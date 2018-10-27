It’s been a rough month for Teresa Giudice. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star visited her dad, Giacinto Gorga, in the hospital Friday, October 26, just over two weeks after her husband, Joe Giudice, was ordered to be deported to his native Italy.

The Standing Strong author, 46, shared an Instagram Story pic of her leather boots propped up on a hospital bed.

“He’s not doing well,” a source told Us Weekly of the Gorga family patriach.

Teresa’s brother, Joe Gorga, and his daughter Antonia, 13, whom he shares with wife Melissa Gorga, were also there to support Giacinto, taking selfies with him and keeping him company.

“This is how we spend our [Friday] nights,” Joe, 39, said in a series of Instagram Stories featuring his dad wearing a hospital gown and connected to monitors in the cardiac care unit.

In the clips, Giacinto expressed a desire to be reunited with his late wife, Antonia Gorga, who died in March 2017 at the age of 66. “I’m gonna go see my wife,” he said, adding, “I miss my wife.”

“That’s what you call true love,” Joe said. “He misses his wife. Right, Pa? She was a good woman. Treated him like a king, every day.”

Still, the two seemed in good spirits, even joking around about his oxygen mask. “Looking good. I go swim!” Giacinto said to the camera.

“Guy’s in the CCU, and he wants to go swimming. He’s the man!” Joe quipped.

Five days earlier, Teresa asked the crowd for prayers for herself and her family at the Mohegan Sun casino in Uncasville, Connecticut, during an event for the hit Bravo series. “She really hopes Joe is out of jail to see [their daughter] Gia graduate,” a source told Us Weekly, adding, “She said she cannot wait to see the light at the end of the tunnel.”

A judge’s decision to deport her husband comes four years after both he and Teresa pleaded guilty to 41 charges, including mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud. Joe also admitted to failing to pay roughly $200,000 in taxes.

The reality stars’ bankruptcy case was dismissed in June, but they were forced to pay restitution to the IRS and New Jersey’s Department of Treasury.

The cooking entrepreneur also served an 11-month prison sentence in 2015. Joe’s 41-month sentence, meanwhile, began in March 2016.

As Us previously reported, the couple are planning to appeal Joe’s deportation.

