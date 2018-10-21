Teresa Giudice Asks Crowd to Pray for Husband Joe After Deportation News

The power of positive thinking. Teresa Giudice asked the crowd at a Real Housewives event to pray for her husband, Joe Giudice, on Saturday, October 21, as he faces deportation.

“Teresa said to please pray for me and my family,” an eyewitness at the event at the Mohegan Sun casino in Uncasville, Connecticut, tells Us Weekly. “She really hopes Joe is out of jail to see [their daughter] Gia graduate. She said she cannot wait to see the light at the end of the tunnel.”

Her public plea comes less than two weeks after a judge ordered that Joe, 46, be deported to his native Italy after he finishes serving a 41-month jail sentence for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud. He began serving time in a New Jersey federal prison in March 2016.

As Us Weekly exclusively reported, Teresa and Joe, who share daughters Gia, 17, Gabriella, 14, Milania, 12, and Audriana, 9, are planning to appeal the ruling.

The cookbook author, 46, “was in really good spirits and made the crowd laugh several times” at the East Coast Vs. West Coast Real Housewives Brunch, which also featured Tamra Judge, Kelly Dodd and Dorinda Medley.

She also told the crowd about how she ended up joining the reality show. “She explained that Dina [Manzo] and Jacqueline [Laurita] were asked to recommend beautiful women for the show. Dina recommended Teresa and there was a joke about if Teresa did the show, her husband would go to jail,” the eyewitness tells Us. “Teresa said she does not know why Caroline [Manzo] did the show.”

Teresa added that it took her 11 months to sign the contract to do the show. “She said she f—ken shouldn’t have. She said it is Jacqueline’s fault for her doing the show.”

After Tamra joked that Teresa is not good at signing contracts, “Teresa said she suckered Joe into doing the show and now that he is away, he has watched himself and says he was an a—hole,” the source added.

The Bravo star, who served her own prison sentence for fraud before her husband, updated the audience on her kids and said that she has been visiting colleges with Gia, revealing that her daughter does not want to be far from home.

“Teresa said she is sick of driving far, so is pushing for her to go to Rutgers” in New Jersey, the eyewitness added. “She said she drives too much, from dropping off and picking up kids and going to see Joe, she is sick of driving. She said Gia struggles in school and has tutors and she is tired of paying for them. She said she gets good grades, but she is not a genius like her middle daughter, who gets straight As and is the smart one.”

The Bravo star also addressed her falling out with Caroline, Jacqueline and Kathy Wakile. “She said she is sad she let them into her house, to be betrayed by them,” the source said. “Fame and money will do that to family. She said you never go against family.”

With reporting by Michelle Falls

