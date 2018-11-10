Trying another way. Teresa Giudice’s husband, Joe Giudice, reportedly filed an appeal in an effort to avoid being deported to his native Italy.

Radar Online reports that Joe, 46, made the legal move on Friday, November 9, which was the deadline to file the papers. A spokesperson for the Department of Justice told the website, “Records show that its appellate component, the Board of Immigration Appeals, received an appeal today, Nov. 9 2018, pertaining to Giuseppe Giudice’s Oct. 10, 2018, removal order.”

Us Weekly exclusively revealed on October 10 that Joe planned to appeal. “Joe isn’t going to go down without a fight and is going to appeal the decision,” a source said at the time. “This isn’t over, not by a long shot.” The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars’ attorney, James L. Leonard, told Us, “We are respectfully declining to comment at this time.”

Earlier that day, a judge ordered Joe to be deported. In addition to pleading guilty to 41 counts of fraud, which Teresa also admitted to, he admitted that he did not pay approximately $200,000 in taxes. He is currently serving a 41-month prison sentence, which began in March 2016. Meanwhile, the 46-year-old Celebrity Apprentice alum spent 11 months in prison in 2015.

“Everyone is shocked that Joe is most likely moving back to Italy,” an insider told Us after the ruling. “Teresa never talks about Joe’s deportation to her friends. She doesn’t like to bring up their legal problems very often, but Joe being deported to Italy is very high up on her ‘never discuss’ list.”

Teresa denied that she would divorce her husband if he was kicked out of the country. “We’re going to be a family,” she told Entertainment Tonight on October 29. “We’re going to fight this and get through this.”

The reality stars married in 1999 and share daughters Gia, 17, Gabriella, 14, Milania, 12, and Audriana, 9.

