Bethenny Frankel‘s ex-husband Jason Hoppy was issued a six-month stay away order on Monday, October 23, Us Weekly confirms.

The 46-year-old reality star’s stalking case against the businessman, 47, was adjourned in contemplation of dismissal. If he abides by the stay away order and does not get arrested within the six-month period, the case will be dismissed and sealed.

The stay away order declares that Hoppy cannot contact Frankel in any capacity, whether it be by phone, email or through a third party. He has been ordered to stay away from her home and places of employment. Hoppy also cannot go to their 7-year-old daughter Bryn’s school when Frankel is present. Should he violate the order, he will be arrested and could face criminal charges. His bail was exonerated.

“We are pleased but not all surprised that the charges were dismissed,” the pharmaceutical executive’s attorney Alex Spiro told reporters after Monday’s hearing. “It is clear from the trajectory of this case that her claims were not substantiated or credited given that their motive was questioned. Mr. Hoppy looks forward to moving on with his life and his daughter.”

Us Weekly has reached out to Frankel’s rep for comment.

The former couple, who finalized their divorce in July 2016 after six years of marriage, have been embroiled in a legal battle since Hoppy was arrested in January for allegedly stalking and harassing the Real Housewives of New York City star. She was later granted a restraining order against him.

In a previous statement to Us, Hoppy’s lawyer Robert C. Gottlieb said his client denies the charges: “There are no words to express how saddened Mr. Hoppy is over his ex-wife’s unjustified actions. His only concern is his daughter and intends to vigorously fight these false charges. We fully intend to do our talking in the courtroom.”

The Skinnygirl creator opened up exclusively to Us in September 2016 about her four-year divorce battle. “The hardest parts have been anything that seems negative for my daughter,” she said at the time. “Anything that is unnecessarily negative for my daughter is really challenging for me.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!