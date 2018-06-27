Rough seas ahead! The new trailer for The Real Housewives of New York City features the boat ride heard ‘round the world. The trip made headlines in February afterBethenny Frankel, Ramona Singer, Dorinda Medley, Carole Radziwill , Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan and Tinsley Mortimer took a boat ride in Cartagena, Columbia, that turned dangerous.

In the new trailer, released on Wednesday, June 27, Bethenny screams “Why is there a siren?” and “Get on the floor!” Additionally, Dorinda yells out, “Where the f—k are the life jackets?”

“We hit extremely turbulent waters and we were freaking out,” Ramona told Us Weekly exclusively in March. “When you’re in turbulent waters and the boat’s really rocking … I was scared. I can’t swim so I was scared sh—less, to tell you the truth.”

“We all came off the boat shaken, scared and it was bad,” Sonja added.

An insider also told Us that the trip, as scary as it was, also brought the women closer together. “The whole cast was wet and terrified for their lives,” the source said at the time. “Everyone felt very close to each other after going through that and anything people had been fighting about no longer mattered. All the women called loved ones when they got back to shore.”

That sounds like a blessing in disguise since the rest of the trailer included a great deal of fighting. While on a vacation, Dorinda mocks Luann’s December arrest. “Don’t you dare talk to me like that. An ex con? You drink some more and get arrested again,” she says, pushing a drink her direction. “Get married again. You’re awful.” She later also tells Luann, “I stood for you for everything. I almost got arrested for you.”

The Real Housewives of New York City airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

