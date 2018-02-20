It’s rough seas ahead for the women of The Real Housewives of New York. Bethenny Frankel, Ramona Singer, Dorinda Medley, Carole Radziwill and Tinsley Mortimer were forced to put their disagreements aside during their annual vacation together because they were worried about surviving, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

While the ladies prepped for a luxury yacht ride in South America, they quickly realized they were on a “very third-world-like” boat that was full of run-down — and they were not happy. “It was in total shambles and there was rust. It looked like it didn’t work, but everyone insisted it would be fine. Ramona and Sonja were making the biggest fuss, calling out everything that was wrong with it as soon as the women walked up and after they got on,” our source noted.

Our insider added that the cast made jokes about the condition of the boat, which only continued when the men onboard couldn’t get the anchor up and had to saw it off. Once they began moving, the waves quickly picked up, causing both Tinsley and Carole to get sea sick and throw up on board. None of the crew spoke English, so it was tough for anyone to get information.

It just got worse from there — the boat’s engine caught fire and the vessel began to sink. “The women were screaming out for help to anyone that they thought could hear them,” our source continued, adding that it seemed like “a true horror movie.”

“The whole cast was wet and terrified for their lives,” the insider noted. Eventually, a passing boat came to rescue them and everyone was “too shaken up” to go out that night. Luckily, there was one silver lining to the horror: it was a huge bonding experience. “Everyone felt very close to each other after going through that and anything people had been fighting about no longer mattered,” the source added. “All the women called loved ones when they got back to shore.”

Bravo released the following statement about the incident to Us Weekly: “The Real Housewives of New York cast was recently on a boat in South America and encountered turbulent water. Thankfully, everyone is fine and was able to continue their vacation as planned. The safety of our cast and crew is paramount and, to that end, we are doing a full investigation.”

With reporting by Travis Cronin.

