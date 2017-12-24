Luann de Lesseps was arrested for allegedly kicking a police officer, disorderly intoxication and resisting arrest in Palm Beach, Florida, on Sunday, December 24.

The Palm Beach Post reports that the Real Housewives of New York City star was arrested in the early hours of Christmas Eve and taken to the county jail at 1:25 a.m.

An assistant state’s attorney told the newspaper that de Lesseps allegedly slammed a door and kicked at least one police officer, telling people, “I’m going to kill you all,” before her arrest.

The 52-year-old was released without bond after appearing before Judge Ted Booras. The judge advised her not to incriminate herself when he said she might have a drinking problem. “Don’t say anything,” he told the former countess, according to the Post.

She was charged with battery on a law enforcement officer, disorderly intoxication, resisting arrest with violence and crimes against a person. The judge advised her that four of the five charges are felonies and suggested that she hire a criminal defense attorney from Palm Beach instead of ignoring the charges. “I don’t think it would be that hard to find you,” her told her, acknowledging her fame. De Lesseps will be allowed to travel back to NYC and is due back in court on January 25.

The charges come almost a year after the Bravo star married Tom D’Agostino Jr. in Palm Beach on New Year’s Eve. They announced their divorce just seven months later amid rumors of D’Agostino’s infidelity.

De Lesseps’ 22-year-old daughter Victoria was arrested for DWI in April in Sag Harbor, New York.

