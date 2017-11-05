The drama between Kim Zolciak and NeNe Leakes is far from over. The Real Housewives of Atlanta costars recently got into a social media feud over a Snapchat video that surfaced on October 5, showing Zolciak’s daughter, Brielle Biermann, crouching down in Leakes’ bathroom while cockroaches crawl across the floor.

The fight culminated with Leakes accusing the Don’t Be Tardy star and her daughter of being “racist trash.”

Zolciak, who hired high-powered lawyer Marty Singer to deal with Leakes’ derogatory comments, legally could not comment on their heated argument in a new interview with Us Weekly, but she did see Leakes’ Halloween costume which poked fun at Zolciak. She dressed as “Roach Pest Patrol,” while her husband Gregg Leakes wore a roach costume.

“It’s just ridiculous. [She’s] grasping at straws, I feel like,” Zolciak tells Us exclusively.

“Saying I’m part of the KKK was the demise [of our friendship],” she continued. “I’m not a part of that, I’ve never been a part of that. To insinuate something so ridiculous in this day and age when people are actually dying over racism, is pretty gross.”

At this point I almost feel sad for you @neneleakes I had hoped for many yrs you would have seen the bigger picture but it's evident you haven't, I will continue to pray for you. A post shared by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on Oct 5, 2017 at 4:40pm PDT

Leakes posted a photo of the roach video to her own account last month, slamming the 21-year-old as well as her mother. “If you found 1, u brought it with u or it fell outta yo funky p—y. Please know I will get You all the way together when you start f–king wit me and mine! Go somewhere and let the air outta those fake lips, fake titties and fake ass because you will never be @kylejenner [sic],” she wrote.

:Yo trashy mama should have taught you better! My home is Brand New but you guys were so jealous of it, you couldn’t even give a compliment. You had to stoop so low and be so disgusting #racisttrash #jealous #KKK #thirsty you better run yo ass back to a child’s place #youwannaactgrown?” she added.

Following her post, Zolciak shared a statement on her Instagram, writing, “I almost feel sad for you @neneleakes.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta premieres on Bravo Sunday, November 5, at 8p.m. ET.

