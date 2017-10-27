NeNe Leakes is feeling inspired by the drama in her life. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 49, and her husband, Gregg, stepped out for an early Halloween celebration in Atlanta on Thursday, October 26, dressed as Roach Pest Patrol and a cockroach, respectively, which is seemingly a nod to her recent feud with Kim Zolciak and Brielle Biermann.

“Roach Pest Control in full effect🐜🐜🐜🐜,” NeNe wrote on Instagram on Friday, October 27, alongside a photo of the couple posing in their costumes. “#RHOA 😂”

As previously reported, NeNe and Zociak got into a heated social media feud over previously recorded Snapchat video taken by Zolciak’s 20-year-old daughter. In the clip, Biermann crouches in Leakes’ bathroom as roaches are seen on the floor. While Biermann and Zolciak never publicly shared the video, NeNe posted a photo on Instagram on Thursday, October 5, saying she was going to “live in my ROACH infested brand new home.” Shortly after, she posted Biermann’s video to her Instagram account, calling her “racist” as well as slamming Zolciak for being a “trashy mom.”

“We don’t have roaches! If you found 1, u brought it with u or it fell outta yo funky p—y! Please know I will get You all the way together when you start f–king wit me and mine!” Leakes wrote alongside the clip. “Go somewhere and let the air outta those fake lips, fake titties and fake ass because you will never be @kylejenner [sic] Yo trashy mama should have taught you better! My home is Brand New but you guys were so jealous of it, you couldn’t even give a compliment.”

Zolciak was also at the Halloween-themed party for costar Eva Marcille’s birthday on Thursday, dressed as a Playboy bunny. Her husband, Kroy, went as late Playboy founder Hugh Hefner. While Zolciak and Leakes did pose for a photo together with their castmates, a source tells Us Weekly the duo did not otherwise interact at the party. Adds the insider: “They stayed as far away from each other as possible.”

