As Luann de Lesseps once declared, “The most interesting people make the best headlines.”

While the Real Housewives of New York City star has been a part of the franchise since its 2008 premiere, her offscreen drama didn’t start turning heads until her relationship with Tom D’Agostino Jr.

Luann was previously married to Count Alexandre de Lesseps. The twosome, who share daughter Victoria and son Noel, called it quits in 2009 after 17 years of marriage.

Following a relationship with Jacques Azoulay, the “Money Can’t Buy You Class” singer met Tom.

Despite the businessman’s messy past with her costars Sonja Morgan and Ramona Singer, Luann fell quickly for Tom. After a whirlwind romance, the duo announced their engagement in February 2016.

“Thomas wanted to do the honor on Valentine’s Day, but just couldn’t wait and gave Luann an 8-carat canary yellow diamond ring,” Luann’s rep said in a statement to Us Weekly at the time. “Luann is ‘over the moon’ in love with Thomas, considers him her soul mate and is so happy and grateful to have found love a second time.”

As the pair planned their wedding during season 8 of RHONY, Bethenny Frankel discovered that Tom had been unfaithful. Still, Luann went threw with the wedding. Less than a year after their 2016 New Year’s Eve nuptials, however, Luann and Tom called it quits.

In December 2017, Luann returned to Palm Beach — where she wed Tom nearly a year earlier — and was arrested and charged with battery, trespassing and disorderly intoxication.

After she was released, Luann rang in the new year in rehab. Since then, the reality star’s journey to maintain her sobriety — and avoid jail time — has continued to make headlines.

Scroll through for a complete timeline: