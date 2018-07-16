Getting the help she needs. Luann de Lesseps has checked back into rehab, Bravo confirmed to Us Weekly on Monday, July 16. The Real Housewives of New York City star, 53, will not be available to film the season 10 reunion, which films on Tuesday, July 17, as a result.

“Bravo supports Luann’s decision to focus on her health. She is part of the Bravo family and we continue to stand by her as she copes with this challenging situation,” the network told Us. “At this time, we hope everyone will respect her privacy.”

De Lesseps attended an alcohol treatment program last year following her December 24 arrest, in which she was charged with battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest with violence, disorderly intoxication and corruption by threat. She pleaded not guilty but told Us at the time she had decided to get “professional guidance” by checking into an alcohol treatment center. “I intend to turn this unfortunate incident into a positive life changing event,” she said in a statement at the time.

The reality star also said at the time that she was struggling emotionally, following the end of her seven-month marriage to Tom D’Agostino Jr. After giving up alcohol, those issues came into light, a source told Us last month.

“It’s really hard for her since all the clear headedness has caused her to really think about the pain from her two failed marriages and her behavior in between,” the insider told Us exclusively. “Luann will cry sometimes when it all gets too much, but has been picking herself up and focusing completely on her show (a cabaret special, #CountessAndFriends) and new dance singles. All and all she’s doing well, but she has been pushing through depression.”

Ben Rimalower, who wrote and directed her cabaret show, told Us on Monday: “As a longtime fan and recent friend/collaborator, I know how much heart and soul Luann brings to her life and work every day. As someone in recovery myself, I understand the challenges she faces and I admire her bravery.”

