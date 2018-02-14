Luann de Lesseps rejected a plea deal during a Palm Beach court hearing on Wednesday, February 14.

“I extended a plea offer. Defense has decided not to accept the offer and to proceed with discovery,” the Palm Beach County State Attorney’s Office told Us Weekly in a statement. “Today defense waived speedy trial and set a status check April 13.”

As previously reported, the Real Housewives of New York City star, 52, was charged with one felony — resisting an officer with violence — and two misdemeanors after her December 24 arrest in Palm Beach, Florida. The former Countess completed a stint in rehab on January 23 following her arrest.

The Bravo star apologized on December 25, blaming the incident on the end of her seven-month marriage to Tom D’Agostino Jr. “I want to offer my most sincere apologies to anyone that I might have offended with my behavior,” she told Us in a statement at the time. “This was my first time in Palm Beach since my wedding and being here brought up buried emotions. I am committed to a transformative and hopeful 2018.”

Since returning home from rehab, de Lesseps has resumed filming season 10 of RHONY and has turned her attention to her upcoming cabaret show.

“Baby this cabaret show is going to be grand 🎹 #piano #cabaret#rhony #nyc #rehearsal,” she captioned a video by the piano on February 7 via Instagram.

De Lesseps is also focusing her health, sharing photos of herself practicing yoga and going to the spa.

RHONY is expected to return to Bravo later this year.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!