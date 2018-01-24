Real Housewives of New York star Luann de Lesseps has been charged with one felony, resisting an officer with violence, and two misdemeanors, trespassing in an occupied structure or conveyance and disorderly intoxication, following her December 24 arrest, Us Weekly confirms.

TMZ reports that de Lesseps may face up to five years in prison for the felony charge.

As previously reported, de Lesseps, 52, was arrested in the early hours of December 24 in Palm Beach, Florida. She was originally charged with charged with battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest with violence, disorderly intoxication and corruption by threat. The Palm Beach Police Department confirmed to Us on December 27 that Lesseps trespassed in a hotel room with an unidentified man before she was arrested.

Us confirmed on January 2 that de Lesseps entered a plea of not guilty .

The reality TV personality checked into rehab following her arrest, and returned home from treatment on Tuesday, January 23.

“It’s good to be home. I’m doing great. Spending time with friends and family. Thanking everyone for your continued good wishes and support,” de Lesseps tweeted on Tuesday. The Class With the Countess author has since reunited with her RHONY cast members. In a now-deleted Instagram post, Ramona Singer posted a photo with de Lesseps, Bethenny Frankel, Tinsley Mortimer, Sonja Morgan, Carole Radziwill and Dorinda Medley. “The gang’s all here! #reunited,” Singer captioned the photo.

De Lesseps previously apologized in a statement to Us on December 25, blaming her behavior on the end of her seven-month marriage to Tom D’Agostino Jr. “I want to offer my most sincere apologies to anyone that I might have offended with my behavior,” she told Us at the time. “This was my first time in Palm Beach since my wedding and being here brought up buried emotions. I am committed to a transformative and hopeful 2018.”

