Luann de Lesseps Returns Home After Rehab: ‘I’m Doing Great’

The Countess is back in New York. Luann de Lesseps has returned home from her rehab stint after her arrest for battery and intoxication.

“It’s good to be home. I’m doing great. Spending time with friends and family. Thanking everyone for your continued good wishes and support,” the Real Housewives of New York star, 52, tweeted on Tuesday, January 23.

It’s good to be home. I’m doing great. Spending time with friends and family. Thanking everyone for your continued good wishes and support ❌⭕️ — Luann de Lesseps (@CountessLuann) January 23, 2018

The Class With the Countess author has already reunited with her RHONY cast members. In a since-deleted Instagram post, Ramona Singer posted a photo with de Lesseps, Bethenny Frankel, Tinsley Mortimer, Sonja Morgan, Carole Radziwill and Dorinda Medley. “The gang’s all here! #reunited,” Singer captioned the photo.

As previously reported, de Lesseps was arrested in the early hours of December 24 in Palm Beach, Florida. She was charged with battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest with violence, disorderly intoxication and corruption by threat. Us Weekly confirmed on January 2 that de Lesseps entered a plea of not guilty.

The reality TV personality apologized on December 25, blaming her behavior on the end of her seven-month marriage to Tom D’Agostino Jr. “I want to offer my most sincere apologies to anyone that I might have offended with my behavior,” she told Us at the time. “This was my first time in Palm Beach since my wedding and being here brought up buried emotions. I am committed to a transformative and hopeful 2018.”

Days later, she announced that she was planning to check into rehab. “After the events of last Saturday night in Palm Beach, I am truly embarrassed,” de Lesseps told Us on December 29. “I have decided to seek professional guidance and will be voluntarily checking into an alcohol treatment center. I intend to turn this unfortunate incident into a positive life changing event.”

Despite fan speculation to the contrary, a source close to RHONY told Us last month that de Lesseps will not be fired from the Bravo series following her arrest.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!