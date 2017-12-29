Luann de Lesseps is checking into rehab after her recent arrest in Palm Beach, Florida.

“After the events of last Saturday night in Palm Beach, I am truly embarrassed,” the Real Housewives of New York City star, 52, tells Us Weekly. “I have decided to seek professional guidance and will be voluntarily checking into an alcohol treatment center. I intend to turn this unfortunate incident into a positive life changing event.”

She continues, “Once again, I sincerely apologize for my actions. I have the greatest respect for police officers and the job they do. My actions alleged in the police report do not reflect my core values and my law abiding character. I am so grateful for the love and support that I am receiving from my family, friends and loyal supporters.”

De Lesseps was arrested in the early hours of Sunday, December 24, and charged with battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest with violence, disorderly intoxication and corruption by threat.

According to a Palm Beach Police Department report later obtained by Us, the Bravo personality was found trespassing in a room at The Colony Hotel with an unidentified man. When the police arrived, de Lesseps locked herself in the bathroom and then shoved one of the officers before slamming the door in his face. After she was detained and placed in the back of a patrol car, she managed to slip out of her handcuffs, attempted to exit the vehicle and told the officer that she was “going to f—king kill” him, the police report said.

De Lesseps apologized in a statement to Us on Sunday, December 25, and blamed her actions on the demise of her seven-month marriage to Tom D’Agostino Jr. “I want to offer my most sincere apologies to anyone that I might have offended with my behavior. This was my first time in Palm Beach since my wedding and being here brought up buried emotions. I am committed to a transformative and hopeful 2018.”

A source exclusively told Us that D’Agostino, 50, learned about his ex-wife’s arrest “the same way everyone else did — from the news.” The insider added, “His reaction was that he was sad for her and her family and that she was going through this, especially during the holiday season.”

