Luann de Lesseps released a statement apologizing after her arrest in Palm Beach, Florida, for battery, intoxication and resisting arrest on Sunday, December 24. The reality star blamed her failed seven-month-long marriage for her apparent meltdown.

“I want to offer my sincere apologies to anyone I might have offended with my behavior,” the Real Housewives of New York City star, 52, said in a statement to Us Weekly. “This was my first time in Palm Beach since my wedding and being there brought up long-buried emotions. I am committed to a transformative and hopeful 2018.”

As previously reported, the former countess was taken into custody in the early hours of Sunday morning, after allegedly kicking a police officer.

The Palm Beach Post reports that the reality TV star allegedly told people, “I’m going to kill you all,” before her arrest.

She was released without bond after appearing before a judge who told her not to incriminate herself by saying anything when he suggested that she might have a drinking problem.

De Lesseps was charged with battery on a law enforcement officer, disorderly intoxication, resisting arrest with violence and crimes against a person — four of the five charges are felonies. She is due back in court on January 25.

The charges come almost a year after she married Tom D’Agostino Jr. in Palm Beach on New Year’s Eve. They announced their divorce in July amid rumors of D’Agostino’s infidelity and reports that the couple had a physical confrontation at a NYC restaurant. De Lesseps had previously forgiven D’Agostino prior to their wedding after he was spotted kissing another woman.

