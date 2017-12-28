Luann de Lesseps’ ex-husband, Tom D’Agostino Jr., found out about her arrest for battery and intoxication from the headlines that followed.

“He learned about it the same way everyone else did — from the news,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively. “His reaction was that he was sad for her and her family that she was going through this, especially during the holiday season.”

As previously reported, the Real Housewives of New York City star, 52, was arrested for allegedly kicking a police officer, disorderly intoxication and resisting arrest in Palm Beach, Florida, on Sunday, December 24. According to a police report obtained by Us, de Lesseps trespassed in a hotel room with an unidentified man prior to her arrest.

The reality TV personality, who shares 22-year-old daughter Victoria and 20-year-old son Noel with ex-husband Count Alexandre de Lesseps, married D’Agostino in a New Year’s Eve ceremony in Palm Beach in December 2016. The former couple, who documented their relationship on RHONY — including D’Agostino getting caught kissing another woman prior to their nuptials — announced their split in August.

The Class with the Countess author apologized for her “behavior” on Sunday after her arrest.

“I want to offer my sincere apologies to anyone I might have offended with my behavior,” de Lesseps said in a statement to Us. “This was my first time in Palm Beach since my wedding and being there brought up long-buried emotions. I am committed to a transformative and hopeful 2018.”

De Lesseps opened up about her split from D’Agostino during an appearance on The Wendy Williams Show in October.

“I don’t live with regrets,” de Lesseps said at the time. “I mean, it was a part of my life that I was in love.”

“The last straw was, you know, just between, you know, the women, the press, him going out, me getting phone calls, pictures of him at bars, at the same bars where he frequents all the time — which I asked him not to go to,” she continued, referring to rumors of D’Agostino’s infidelity. “So it just kept happening and I just, I got to a certain point where you just get, I got totally fed up, I couldn’t do it anymore, I just couldn’t do it anymore. I was unhappy and I think he was unhappy too, I think he wanted to keep his lifestyle.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!