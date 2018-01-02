Luann de Lesseps Pleads Not Guilty After Arrest

Luann de Lesseps has pleaded not guilty after her recent arrest in Palm Beach, Florida, Us Weekly can confirm. The 52-year-old Real Housewives of New York City star entered her plea in Florida on Friday, December 29.

As previously reported, the former countess was arrested on December 24 after being found trespassing in a room at The Colony Hotel with an unidentified man the night before. When authorities arrived, the Bravo personality allegedly locked herself in the bathroom and shoved an officer, slamming the door in his face, according to a Palm Beach Police Department report later obtained by Us. After she was detained and escorted into a police car, de Lesseps slipped out of her handcuffs and exited the vehicle before telling the officer that she was “going to f—king kill him,” according to the police report.

De Lesseps was then charged with battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest with violence, disorderly intoxication and corruption by threat. She said in a statement to Us on Friday, December 29, that she planned to check into rehab to “seek professional guidance and will be voluntarily checking into an alcohol treatment center.”

In her statement, the reality star also thanked her “family, friends and loyal supports” and added that her “actions alleged in the police report do not reflect my core values and my law abiding character.”

The Class With the Countess author previously apologized in a statement to Us on December 25, blaming her behavior on the end of her seven-month marriage to Tom D’Agostino Jr. “I want to offer my most sincere apologies to anyone that I might have offended with my behavior,” she told Us at the time. “This was my first time in Palm Beach since my wedding and being here brought up buried emotions. I am committed to a transformative and hopeful 2018.”

A source exclusively told Us on Thursday, December 28, that D’agostino, 50, heard about his ex-wife’s arrest through the news and that “he was sad for her and her family and that she was going through this, especially during the holiday season.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!