Despite fan speculation to the contrary, Luann de Lesseps will not be fired from Real Housewives of New York City following her recent arrest, a source close to the show tells Us Weekly.

Stars at Court

As previously reported, the 52-year-old reality star was arrested on Sunday, December 24, in Palm Beach, Florida, for battery, intoxication and resisting arrest. The former countess was taken into custody after allegedly kicking a police officer.

Following her arrest, fans sounded off on Twitter about the possibility of de Lesseps being let go from the Bravo series. “We can only hope [she’ll be fired],” one user wrote. Another countered: “Are you kidding! It just guaranteed a contract for next year!”

The Palm Beach Police Department later confirmed to Us that de Lesseps had trespassed in a hotel room with an unidentified man before she was arrested. According to a police report obtained by Us, the Bravo personality locked herself in the bathroom then “shoved” an officer “with an open palm to the chest” when he attempted to detain and remove her. She then “slammed the door on Officer O’Leary’s face, striking him in the forehead.”

In a statement to Us Weekly on Sunday, December 25, de Lesseps apologized for her behavior and blamed the incident on her short-lived marriage to Tom D’Agostino. “I want to offer my sincere apologies to anyone I might have offended with my behavior,” she said. “This was my first time in Palm Beach since my wedding and being there brought up long-buried emotions. I am committed to a transformative and hopeful 2018.”

The former couple wed in December 2016 in Palm Beach, and announced they were splitting in August amid rumors of the 50-year-old businessman’s infidelity. “It’s with great sadness that Tom & I agreed to divorce,” de Lesseps wrote on Twitter at the time. “We care for each other very much, hope you respect our privacy during this sad time!”

Just weeks earlier, D’Agostino told Us that the couple was attempting to work on their marriage. “There is a lot of love here,” he told Us in July. “We want it to succeed.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!