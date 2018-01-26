Luann de Lesseps Relaxes With Yoga After Returning Home From Rehab

Namaste, Countess. Luann de Lesseps may have completed her stint in rehab after her arrest for battery and intoxication, but she is still focusing on her health.

“Ohm 🙏🏻,” the Real Housewives of New York City star captioned a photo of herself practicing yoga by an indoor pool on Friday, January 26.

Ohm 🙏🏻 A post shared by Luann de Lesseps (@countessluann) on Jan 26, 2018 at 7:17am PST

As previously reported, de Lesseps, 52, was arrested in the early hours of December 24 in Palm Beach, Florida. She was charged with one felony and two misdemeanors. De Lesseps checked into rehab following her arrest, and returned home from treatment on Tuesday, January 23.

“It’s good to be home. I’m doing great. Spending time with friends and family. Thanking everyone for your continued good wishes and support,” the reality TV personality tweeted on Tuesday.

The Class With the Countess author reunited with her RHONY cast members the same day. In a since-deleted Instagram post, Ramona Singer posted a photo with de Lesseps, Bethenny Frankel, Tinsley Mortimer, Sonja Morgan, Carole Radziwill and Dorinda Medley. “The gang’s all here! #reunited,” Singer captioned the photo.

Frankel gave Us Weekly an update on how de Lesseps is coping on Thursday, January 25.

“We were just away, kind of relaxing and retreating and healing with Luann, being a support system,” Frankel exclusively told Us about her RHONY costars. “I think she’s doing really well and she’s got a wonderful attitude and nature, and she’s very positive and she seems very healthy, very humble, very grounded, and I’m very happy for her.”

De Lesseps apologized on December 25, blaming her behavior on the end of her seven-month marriage to Tom D’Agostino Jr. “I want to offer my most sincere apologies to anyone that I might have offended with my behavior,” she told Us at the time. “This was my first time in Palm Beach since my wedding and being here brought up buried emotions. I am committed to a transformative and hopeful 2018.”

RHONY is expected to return to Bravo for season 10 later this year.

