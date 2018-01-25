Catching up with the Real Housewives of New York. Bethenny Frankel opened up about her costars, past and present, exclusively to Us Weekly on Thursday, January 25.

“I’ve been spending time with many of the housewives women. We were just away, kind of relaxing and retreating and healing with Luann, being a support system,” Frankel said of Luann de Lesseps. “I think she’s doing really well and I she’s got a wonderful attitude and nature, and she’s very positive and she seems very healthy, very humble, very grounded, and I’m very happy for her.”

As previously reported, de Lesseps, 52, was arrested in the early hours of December 24 in Palm Beach, Florida. She was charged with one felony, resisting an officer with violence, and two misdemeanors, trespassing in an occupied structure or conveyance and disorderly intoxication. The former Countess checked into rehab following her arrest, and returned home from treatment on Tuesday, January 23.

Frankel, who partnered with Febreze to unveil the cleaning company’s newest Super Bowl advertisement on Thursday, also spoke to Us about attending Jill Zarin’s husband Bobby Zarin’s funeral earlier this month.

“Seeing Jill was really, really, it was nice and I was happy to be there to say my goodbye to Bobby,” the Skinnygirl creator said. “It affected me very emotionally and surprised me and it was a very interesting week, a very soul-searching week.”

Bobby died at the age of 71 on January 13 after a long battle with cancer. Frankel, along with RHONY star Dorinda Medley and former cast members Aviva Drescher and Kelly Bensimon, attended Bobby’s funeral on January 13.

Frankel is currently filming season 10 of RHONY. After leaving the series following season 3 for a spinoff show, she returned as a full-time cast member in season 7.

“I always have a good mix of friends and I don’t think that I have any enemies because we all respect each other and we are all working on the show, which is this very difficult environment, where you’re in a fishbowl,” Frankel told Us about what to expect in season 10. “I’m very happy personally, and believe it or not, where you are personally really does just inject itself into the show … I’m not stressed on the show, I’m not feeling overly pressured, I’m not really particularly upset with anyone, I don’t live in that.”

In addition to RHONY, Frankel has a second show, Bethenny & Fredrik, with Million Dollar Listing New York’s Fredrik Eklund, premiering on Bravo in February.

“Life is good with my Bravo, reality television life,” the Naturally Thin author, who shares 7-year-old daughter Bryn with ex-husband Jason Hoppy, said. “I’m like an onion, layers are revealed very year. I think more and more, people learn more each year. I don’t need to force on anybody who I am, I think it comes out at different times. I’m a mom, I’m nice. I’m fierce … I’m aggressive and I’m strong and I’m passionate. I’m a good mother … as it unfolds, it’s unfolding for me as well.”

