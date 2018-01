Bobby Zarin was remembered at a funeral service at Riverside Memorial in New York City on Monday, January 15. The husband of Real Housewives of New York City alum Jill Zarin died at the age of 71 on Saturday, January 13, after a long battle with cancer. In addition to Jill, he is survived by his children David, 41, Jennifer, 38, Jonathan, 35, and stepdaughter Ally, 25.