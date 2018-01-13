Real Housewives of New York City star Jill Zarin‘s husband, Bobby Zarin, died at the age of 71 on Saturday, January 13, after a long battle with cancer.

“With the heaviest of hearts, we are devastated to share the news that our beloved Bobby Zarin passed away peacefully today surrounded by family after a courageous battle with cancer,” the family said in a statement on Jill’s website. “There are no words to describe how heartbroken we are. Thank you, everyone, for all your love and support during this difficult time.”

Bobby, the owner of Zarin Fabrics, beat thyroid cancer in 2009 but it returned in 2013 and spread to his lungs. In November 2016, Jill revealed that the cancer had spread to his brain, but said in a statement at the time that they were determined to “remain strong.”

She was hopeful after he left the hospital in August 2017 after undergoing chemotherapy. “It’s been the most emotional time in our lives and couldn’t have gotten to where we are without help from many,” she captioned an Instagram pic that showed them out to dinner. “I wake up everyday now so grateful to see Bobby getting stronger.”

The couple celebrated their 18th wedding anniversary earlier this month.

“Happy 18th! Anniversary to the love of my life Bobby Zarin. Bobby is the most perfect man I know,” the 54-year-old reality TV star captioned a photo collage of them together. “He never loses anything, never forgets anything and when I think he is wrong… he is always right!”

An insider told Us Weekly in November 2017 that Bobby was “really fighting” as he encouraged his family to go about their daily routines. “Bobby’s not giving up but there’s not much fight left,” the insider added.

He is survived by Jill, his three children from a previous relationship — Jonathan, David and Jennifer — and stepdaughter Ally.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!